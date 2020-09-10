Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,466. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

