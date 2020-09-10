Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 19,459 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,565,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

