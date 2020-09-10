Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,639. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

