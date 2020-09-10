Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 22,747 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 186,580 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

