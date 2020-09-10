Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Square by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 222,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,583 shares of company stock worth $34,785,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

SQ stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,690,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347,495. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.