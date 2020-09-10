Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 6,720,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,555. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

