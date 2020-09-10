Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 36,535 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,022 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

