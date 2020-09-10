Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

ORLY stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $469.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

