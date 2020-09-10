Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ResMed by 57.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 445,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,840. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

