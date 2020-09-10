Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 9,871 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,256. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

