Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $46,508,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 43.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,326. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

