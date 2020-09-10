Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 70,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.28. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

