Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading 5.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.79. 73,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 74,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Specifically, Director Michael Passilla bought 17,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,224.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,653.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,801 shares of company stock valued at $208,148. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.