Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.46. 2,012,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,513. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

