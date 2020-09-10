Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.73. 1,228,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

