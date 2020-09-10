Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.75. 2,526,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

