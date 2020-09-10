Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 7,773 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 245,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.11. 315,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,770. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

