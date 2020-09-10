ProAm Explorations (CVE:PMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.15. ProAm Explorations shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

ProAm Explorations Company Profile (CVE:PMX)

ProAm Explorations Corporation operates as a junior mineral, and oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Samuel Lake mineral project that hosts nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium group metals. It also operates oil and natural gas fields in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and West Virginia, as well as Okotoks and Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAm Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAm Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.