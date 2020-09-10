ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 45,173,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 30,160,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $51,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

