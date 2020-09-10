ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.63. 20,934,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 10,140,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $166,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $561,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 769.1% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 628,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $241,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

