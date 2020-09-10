Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Acquires 1,900 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.14. The stock had a trading volume of 830,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $253.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 767.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

