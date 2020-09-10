Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Acquires 1,900 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.14. The stock had a trading volume of 830,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $253.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.13.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 767.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
