Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 15.6%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) shot up 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $10.94. 107,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 109,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Maky Zanganeh bought 7,950 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

