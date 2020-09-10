Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,832 shares of company stock worth $27,393,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

