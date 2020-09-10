Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,662 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

B stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 184,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

