Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,224 Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argo Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

