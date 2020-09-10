Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 594,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,008. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $114,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $794,555. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

