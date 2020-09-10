Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 48.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 596,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,763. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.