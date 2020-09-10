Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 12,350 Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WYND traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. 749,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

