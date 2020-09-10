Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,551 Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 235,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

