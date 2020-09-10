Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 190,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,879. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

