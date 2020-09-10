Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Pi Financial raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 2,108,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,652. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

