Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $300,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 658,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

