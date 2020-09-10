Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $316,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

