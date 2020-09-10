Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $331,000 Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,709. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

