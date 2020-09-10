Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $345,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. 1,541,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

