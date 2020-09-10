Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $362,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,168. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

