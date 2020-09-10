Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $297,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 226.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,571,000 after buying an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

NASDAQ SITC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 1,732,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,995. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

