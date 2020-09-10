Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $314,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 66.9% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UI traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,276. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.