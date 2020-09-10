Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $317,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,313. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

