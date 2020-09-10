Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $327,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. FMR LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 982,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 185.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 831,686 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 78.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $5,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Steelcase by 42.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

