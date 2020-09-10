Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $359,000 in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 669,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,053. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

