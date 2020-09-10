Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $360,000 in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 21.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SciPlay by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in SciPlay by 37.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 811,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,487. SciPlay Corp has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

