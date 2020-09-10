Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $365,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 328,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.