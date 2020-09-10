Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $311,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 733,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

