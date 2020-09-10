Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $322,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,255. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

