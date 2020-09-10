Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eXp World by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, Director Eugene Frederick sold 145,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $4,622,521.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,114,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at $384,411,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,683 shares of company stock worth $18,146,322 over the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 890,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.83 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.