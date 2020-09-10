Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,242. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

