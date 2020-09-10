Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,373. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

