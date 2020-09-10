Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.