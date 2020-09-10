Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 14,827 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

